Police make arrest in vandalism at Boston Holocaust memorial

BOSTON — Police say they have arrested a man who used a rock to smash a glass panel at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston.

James Isaac faces arraignment Wednesday on charges of malicious destruction of personal property and destruction of a place of memorial. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police were called by a witness to the memorial early Wednesday to find a glass panel on one of the memorial's 54-foot-high towers shattered.

The memorial that opened in 1995 is on the Freedom Trail near Faneuil Hall and City Hall and is open at all times.