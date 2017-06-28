Protest planned to demand 3rd Ohio trial in police shooting
CINCINNATI — A coalition of groups demanding that a white former police officer be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist plans a protest at the University of Cincinnati.
The Countdown to Conviction Coalition says the protest will be Wednesday night near UC's Nippert Stadium, where a soccer match between the FC Cincinnati soccer team and the Chicago Fire will be televised nationally.
A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing. He was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. Tensing says he fired in self-
Hamilton County's prosecutor says he'll announce whether to retry the case the week of July 10.
