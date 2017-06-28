Suspect in 5 slayings indicted and held on $75 million bond
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.
George Brinkman Jr. has been charged in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer. Their bodies were found June 11 at their home in North Royalton, a Cleveland suburb.
Brinkman was indicted Tuesday on charges that include aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office tells Cleveland.com it will be seeking the death penalty.
Brinkman also faces murder charges in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.
He is being held on $75 million bond.