Swedish lawmaker convicted of violence after night out

COPENHAGEN — A member of Sweden's Parliament for the anti-immigration and euroskeptic Sweden Democrats has been convicted for hitting a man in the face outside a nightclub in Stockholm last year.

The Stockholm District Court says it handed down a 38,400-kronor ($4,423) fine to Kent Ekeroth for hitting a now-21-year-old man in the face on Nov. 24.

The court said Wednesday it didn't believe Ekeroth's claim that he acted in self- defence , citing witnesses who said he had not been assaulted and CCTV footage from outside the Solidaritet club.

Ekeroth's political future is unclear but Mattias Karlsson, a spokesman for Sweden's third largest party, with 49 of Riksdagen's 349 seats, told Swedish broadcaster SVT "of course, we can't have representatives convicted of crime."