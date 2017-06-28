The Latest: Arizona wildfire forces hundreds from homes

PHOENIX — The Latest on wildfires burning in the Western U.S. (all times local):

6:35 a.m.

A wildfire burning through a dense Arizona forest has forced hundreds of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke over an area devastated by a blaze four years ago that killed 19 firefighters.

The fire near the small city of Prescott was fanned by 35 mph (56 kph) winds and has charred more than 28 square miles (73 square kilometres ). More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze.

The blaze forced the evacuation of the town of Mayer along with several other mountain communities in the area. One of the main roads into Prescott was closed. Mayer has about 1,400 residents.

Many residents have painful memories of a 2013 wildfire that killed 19 members of a Prescott-based hotshot firefighting crew almost exactly four years ago.

___

6 a.m.

Utah firefighters braced Wednesday for more high winds as they try to slow a stubborn wildfire that has burned 13 homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 people from a ski resort town. Another wildfire in Arizona forced the evacuation of a town with about 1,400 residents.

Firefighters hope to douse areas with intense blazes at the Utah fire's southern end so residents can return to homes in the town of Brian Head. Homes there have been evacuated since June 17 since authorities said the fire was started by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds on private land.

The fire is the largest in the nation at 78 square miles (201 square kilometres ).

The Arizona wildfire charred more than 28 square miles (73 square kilometres ) and forced the evacuation of the town of Mayer and other areas as a precaution.