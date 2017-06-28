The Latest: Officials: Scare at Army base was false alarm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Latest on a lockdown at an Alabama military post (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The military says a security scare that shut down an Alabama Army base was a false alarm.

A statement released Wednesday by Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, says someone reported what they thought was a gunshot at the installation Tuesday.

The statement says military investigators have determined that report was wrong, and they're calling the whole incident a false alarm.

The emergency calls came from within Redstone Arsenal, where more than 30,000 people work. The installation sent a Tweet warning people of a possible active shooter and telling them to "run hide fight."

The statement says leadership took the threat seriously and acted because workforce safety is a top priority.

___

2:45 a.m.

Two 911 calls and a tweet about the possibility of an active shooter at a military installation set off a day of panic and confusion in Alabama.

The emergency calls came from within the Redstone Arsenal base near Huntsville on Tuesday and led the installation to tweet a warning to its 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors: "run hide fight."

At one point, Redstone spokesman Christopher Colster acknowledged he didn't know whether the lockdown was part of a drill or an actual threat.

Garrison commander Col. Tom Holliday says an investigation found there was no active shooter and no shots were fired. He says authorities will continue to investigate what happened, including whether the 911 calls were part of a hoax.