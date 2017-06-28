The Latest: Police: Little Caesars Arena fall may be suicide

DETROIT — The Latest on the fatal fall of a construction worker at the Little Caesars Arena worksite in Detroit (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Police say the fatal fall of an electrician at the Little Caesars Arena worksite in Detroit is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody says an investigation including witness statements points toward a suicide.

The man was not immediately identified.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Maibach of arena general contractor Barton Malow Co. said in a statement the company has reached a preliminary conclusion that the fall was not a construction-related accident.

The 46-year-old man fell about 75 feet (23 metres ) before 8 a.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a Detroit hospital.

The arena north of downtown Detroit will be home to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and the NBA's Pistons. It is scheduled to open this fall.

___

10:50 a.m.

A worker has died after falling 75 feet (23 metres ) at the Little Caesars Arena worksite north of downtown Detroit.

Deputy Detroit Fire Commissioner David Fornell says the 46-year-old man was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Other workers had started cardiopulmonary resuscitation which first responders continued. The man was taken to a Detroit hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fornell says officials were told the man was an electrical worker and may have fallen from a catwalk. He says the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration likely will investigate.