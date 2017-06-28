UN to vote on cuts to UN-AU force in Sudan's Darfur region

A U.N. resolution expected to be voted on Friday would cut the number of peacekeepers in the joint United Nations-African Union force in Sudan's troubled Darfur region by 44 per cent in the coming year, a move that would save hundreds of millions of dollars.

The British-drafted resolution would also reduce the number of international police in the force known as UNAMID by about 27 per cent .

It would authorize an initial cut immediately and a further reduction from Jan. 31, 2018, taking into account a U.N.-AU assessment including on the impact of the smaller force on the protection of civilians, human rights violations and humanitarian access.