1 killed, 1 injured by tree felled in summer storm in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian authorities say one person has died and another one was injured when a tree fell on their car during a sudden summer storm.

Police say the accident happened Thursday in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometres (54 miles) north of the capital, Belgrade. They say the storm felled a tree that crash onto the moving car.

Parts of the Balkans have been hit by a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the past several days, occasionally triggering severe storms.