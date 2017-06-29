1 person injured in Wisconsin tornado

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — An emergency official says one person was injured when a tornado touched down in western Wisconsin, damaging 25 to 30 homes and farm buildings.

Gary Brown, emergency manager for Pierce County, says the person was in a barn when the storm hit and part of the building collapsed. The person was taken to a local hospital but no condition was available.

The tornado struck about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area between Ellsworth and Spring Valley, Wisconsin, which are about 60 miles (97 kilometres ) east of Minneapolis.

Brown says he saw several houses that had very significant damage.