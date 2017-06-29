Amid crisis with Arab states, Qatar minister to visit Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state television says Qatar's
TRT television says that the Qatari minister will meet with his Turkish counterpart on Friday. The
Turkey has sided with Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties to Doha this month, accusing it of backing terror groups.
Ankara also ratified legislation allowing Turkish troop deployment to Doha.
The four Arab states have issued a list of demands to Qatar that includes ending Turkish troop presence, shuttering Al-Jazeera television and curbing diplomatic ties to Iran.
Qatar denies supporting extremism and considers the demands an attempt to undermine its sovereignty.
