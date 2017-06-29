An English community centre finds unlikely source of funds

LONDON — A community centre in southwest England has found an unlikely source of funds after reaching out to the wealthy ruler of Dubai.

The Godolphin Cross Community Association announced Thursday that a donation from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was enough to purchase a former Methodist chapel for the new community centre 's building.

Villagers contacted the sheikh because his famous Godolphin horseracing stables share the town's name.

"We showed him our vision for a community centre in the village and he was so impressed he decided he would like to help," said association secretary Paul Gray.

Their long-term plan is to raise additional money for renovating costs using more traditional funding sources such as grants.