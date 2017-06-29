Appeals court to review case of Argentine on Texas death row

HOUSTON — A federal court has agreed to review the appeal of an Argentine man who is on death row in Texas for a 1995 killing.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that it will examine whether 44-year-old Victor Saldano was competent to stand trial and whether his trial lawyers were deficient for not requesting a competency hearing before his trial.

Saldano was sentenced to death for the killing of 46-year-old Paul King, who was abducted from a Plano supermarket, robbed and shot. Records show Saldano was in the U.S. illegally.