Brazil minor detained in president palace after ramming gate

SAO PAULO — Authorities say the youth who rammed a car through a gate and into the garage of Brazil's presidential palace made his way into the interior of the residence.

The government's Institutional Security Council declined further comment Thursday, but local media said the minor hid in a third floor room before he was detained.

The council said the vehicle was driven at high speed into the Alvorada Palace Wednesday. Guards first fired warning shots and when the vehicle failed to slow, they fired at the car itself. The driver was not hurt.