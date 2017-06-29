Endangered Hawaiian monk seal gives birth on remote beach
HONOLULU — A Hawaiian monk seal conservation volunteer has captured rare video of one of the animals giving birth.
The seal known as RO28 had her pup on Kauai's north shore on June 18.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's marine mammal response
Jamie Thomton said this week that the pup is starting to play in shallow water.
Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. There are about 1,400 of them in the wild.
Thomton says the mother is protective of her pup. He says people should stay at least 150 feet (45
A volunteer with a group that keeps track of Kauai's monk seals shot the video.
