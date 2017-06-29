EU backs more support for Italy, struggling with migrants

ROME — The European Union's foreign minister says the bloc supports Italy's stance that it can no longer handle the flood of migrants alone, and she insists other EU countries share the burden.

Federica Mogherini told reporters in Brussels Thursday that the EU is willing to boost financial support to Italy. On Wednesday, Rome threatened to close its ports to aid groups ferrying in thousands of rescued migrants. Mogherini said EU interior ministers will discuss the crisis next week.

Mogherini said: "We need more internal solidarity in our Union, and this is in the member states' hands." Some EU Eastern European nations have refused to take migrants from Italy.

Thousands rescued in the Mediterranean arrived in Italy Thursday.