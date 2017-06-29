Florida man jailed for selling family fake Disney tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old Florida man is accused of selling 13 fraudulent Walt Disney World tickets to a family of tourists.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tells the Orlando Sentinel that Branden Bullerin posted the tickets for sale on Craigslist.

An arrest affidavit says a woman from Tampa contacted Bullerin on June 18, wanting to buy the tickets. She met with him and bought the tickets for $1,000.

Officials say when the woman and her family arrived at the park they were told the tickets were expired.

The woman then contacted authorities.