German hiker missing on Indonesian volcano found dead
BERASTAGI, Indonesia — Indonesian officials say a German hiker who went missing last week while climbing a dormant volcano has been found dead.
Search and rescue official Budiawan said the body of Wolter Klaus was discovered Thursday by five university students who were camping on Mount Sibayak in western Indonesia.
Klaus, from Oldenburg city, registered his name on June 21 when he began what should have been a day hike up Mount Sibayak. He was reported missing a day later by his hotel after he failed to return from the 2,200-meter (7,200-foot) mountain, one of about 130 volcanoes in Indonesia.
Budiawan, who uses one name, said rescuers were on the way to recover the body.
