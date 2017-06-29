Grand jury declines to indict Houston officers in shooting

HOUSTON — A grand jury has declined to indict two Houston police officers for the fatal shooting of an armed black man who they encountered in the middle of a street last year.

Authorities say 38-year-old Alva Braziel pointed a gun at the officers in July 2016.

In surveillance video, it was difficult to clearly see what happened in the moments before officers fired.

Thursday's decision was the second time a grand jury had declined to indict the officers. Braziel's family says they didn't know about the first grand jury and had asked for the chance to present additional information.