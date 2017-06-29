House Democrats seek probe of Sessions' role in Comey firing

WASHINGTON — Democrats on two House committees are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions violated his recusal from the Russia probe by taking part in the May firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions insisted in an appearance earlier this month before the Senate intelligence committee that he had not violated his decision in March to recuse himself from any investigation related to inquiries involving President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. During his testimony, Sessions said it would be "absurd" to suggest a recusal from a single investigation would render him unable to manage leadership of the FBI.