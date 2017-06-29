House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump.

A bill known as "Kate's Law" would impose harsher prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States.

The bill is named after 32-year old Kathryn Steinle, who was shot and killed in California in 2015 by a man who was in the U.S. illegally.

A second bill would strip federal dollars from self-proclaimed "sanctuary" cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities.