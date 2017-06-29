Indiana mother faces 130-year sentence for killing children
GOSHEN, Ind. — An Indiana woman who admitted to fatally smothering her two children faces a 130-year prison sentence in those killings.
Thirty-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County for the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.
She pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two murder counts in a plea agreement calling for a 130-year sentence.
Pasztor abducted her children Sept. 26 from their custodial grandparents' home, prompting an Amber Alert. Their bodies were found the same day inside a stolen car parked behind the Elkhart Police Department, about 70 miles (110
