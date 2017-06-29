Jury recommends life sentence in SWAT officer's slaying

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff last year.

The jury could have recommended the death penalty Thursday for Lincoln Rutledge. The same jury earlier this month found the 45-year-old Columbus man guilty of aggravated murder and other charges in Columbus officer Steven Smith's death.

Authorities said Rutledge shot Smith in the head as officers were trying to arrest him on an arson warrant on April 10, 2016. Smith died two days later.

Rutledge's defence team argued he suffers mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff, which lasted over nine hours.

A message seeking comment from Rutledge's attorney was left Thursday.