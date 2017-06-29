Low-income residents losing homes as New Orleans rents soar

NEW ORLEANS — Lower-income renters in New Orleans are facing the loss of their homes and uncertain futures. That's because affordable-housing subsidies are starting to expire in a city already experiencing steep rent increases and stagnant wage growth.

Sixty-nine-year-old disabled veteran Michael Esnault says he searched for about three months before finding a new place after the management at his former complex told him his rent would double to $1,400. He was one of dozens affected at American Can Apartments by the loss of the subsidies.