Man who claimed family died in Grenfell Tower arrested for fraud

LONDON — British police have arrested a man for falsely claiming that his family died in the London apartment tower fire.

The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday that the 52-year-old man was detained on suspicion of fraud.

The force says the man told authorities his wife and son died in the June 14 blaze at Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 80 people. Police say he tried to claim financial compensation, saying he had lost all his possessions.

An investigation found that he lived in another part of London and did not have a wife or son.