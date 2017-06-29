Owner of loose bull that caused fatal crash gets probation

RUTLAND, Vt. — The owner of a bull that wandered out on a road and caused a fatal car crash has been sentenced to probation.

Craig Mosher was sentenced to 6 to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service on Wednesday for the crash that killed 62-year-old Jon Michael Bellis in 2015.

Mosher previously was charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carried a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. He instead pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless endangerment.