Pakistan resort cable car lift plunges into ravine, kills 10

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani rescue official says a cable car lift installed by local villagers to a popular mountain resort has snapped off and plunged into a ravine, killing at least 10 and injuring two others.

The official, Qamar Niaz, says the accident took place on Thursday in Murree, a mountain resort outside the capital, Islamabad. He says the single chairlift fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep.

Niaz says that apparently the cables of the chairlift were not properly maintained, but that a police investigation is underway. The 12 villagers were using the cable car, which can usually carry up to 15, to get to the resort.