Patient shoots 2 at Las Vegas pain clinic, kills himself

LAS VEGAS — A patient at a pain-management clinic in Las Vegas shot and injured two employees before fatally shooting himself.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer says the man was a regular patient at the Center for Wellness and Pain Care, and walked in seeking a same-day appointment Thursday.

When he was denied, he opened fire on the two employees. Meltzer says their injuries are "fairly minor."

The man then turned the gun on himself and died at the scene before officers arrived.