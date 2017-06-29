Pence to replace chief of staff with top campaign aide

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence's chief of staff will leave the White House and be replaced by a senior Pence campaign adviser who has been helping lead a pro-Trump group.

Pence's office said Thursday that chief of staff Josh Pitcock will be succeeded in August by Nick Ayers, a longtime political operative from Georgia. The changes were first reported by The New York Times.

The move is the first big shake-up of the vice-president's team since he took office.

Pitcock has served as a top aide to Pence for more than a decade, including during the vice-president's time in Congress and as Indiana governor. Ayers advised Pence during the 2016 campaign and while Pence served as governor.

Ayers has been a leader of America First Policies, a pro-Trump outside group. The organization had prepared ads targeting Republican holdouts on the Senate's health care bill, and aired ads pressuring Nevada Sen. Dean Heller to support the plan.