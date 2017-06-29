Philadelphia public transit fare hike starts this weekend
Philadelphia's public transportation agency is reminding riders that a fare increase is set to go into effect over the weekend.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the fare increase goes across all modes of transportation and starts on Saturday.
Electronic card or token single ride fares will increase from $1.80 to $2; cash fares will increase from $2.25 a ride to $2.50; and weekly TransPass fares will increase from $24 to $25.50.
SEPTA says the hike will help fund everyday expenses like
The fare increase was initially planned for 2016 but was delayed to roll out the new electronic fare card system.
The fare increase was approved by the board in May,
