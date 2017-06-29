Philadelphia's top prosecutor admits corruption, will resign
PHILADELPHIA — In a surprise move, Philadelphia's top prosecutor has pleaded guilty to a corruption charge and agreed to resign.
District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman.
The move came after weeks of damaging testimony against the two-term Democrat, who didn't run for re-election this year.
The 50-year-old Williams was accused of illegally accepting gifts from businessmen in exchange for legal
He had been charged with 29 counts of bribery, extortion and fraud.
Philly.com reports that although 28 counts were dismissed, a prosecutor said Williams admits he "committed all of the conduct."
