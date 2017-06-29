Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at bar in Spain
MADRID — Police in northeastern Spain say they have ruled out any links to terror in a shooting at a bar that killed one man and wounded another person in a coastal town in Catalonia.
A spokesman with Catalonia's regional police said the shooting took place around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in the town of Vilanova i la Geltru, which is 50
The spokesman said the wounded person was hospitalized in serious condition. He refused to be identified by name in accordance with his agency's rules.
Incidents involving firearms are not common in Spain.
