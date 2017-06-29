News / World

Police: Venus Williams involved in car crash

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.

Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation but would not give further details or release the accident report.

TMZ cited a police report that says a passenger in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.

Williams' attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one." The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.

