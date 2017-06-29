Pregnant woman who overdosed on heroin charged with assault

EAST BUTLER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed on a charge she assaulted her unborn child by overdosing on heroin.

Online court records indicate 30-year-old Kasey Dischman was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated assault on an unborn child.

A criminal complaint says Dischman was roughly seven months pregnant when she injected herself with heroin she found under a couch June 23 in her home in East Butler.

Dischman was hospitalized. A day later, her daughter was delivered by cesarean section and placed on life support.

Police have said the child might not survive.