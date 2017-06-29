Rights groups accuse French bank of role in Rwanda genocide

PARIS — Three rights groups have filed a lawsuit accusing France's biggest bank of complicity in Rwanda's 1994 genocide, for allegedly helping Rwandan authorities purchase weapons despite a U.N. arms embargo.

The three organizations — Sherpa, Ibuka France and CPCR — said in a statement Thursday that BNP Paribas is suspected of authorizing transfers worth $1.3 million from the Rwandan state bank to an arms dealer. The dealer is believed to have provided weapons to the Hutu-led government.

The lawsuit was filed in a Paris court Wednesday. BNP said it would not comment until it has further information.