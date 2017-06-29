Rival sides dive deep on security in Cyprus peace talks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NICOSIA, Cyprus — The rival sides in talks to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus are delving deeper into how new security arrangements will work after a peace deal is agreed.
On the second day of high-level, United Nations-sponsored talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on Thursday, discussions
The island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and top diplomats from the island's so-called guarantor powers — Greece, Turkey and Britain — will answer what security framework they envision for an aimed-for federated Cyprus.
Anastasiades said discussions will revolve around three questions posed by United Nations Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman regarding ways of guaranteeing security.