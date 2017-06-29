Romania: man suspected of links to Paris attackers

BUCHAREST, Romania — Prosecutors have detained a Romanian man on suspicion he was linked to a group involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks.

Organized crime prosecutors questioned the man, identified only as "Ibrahim," Thursday in the central city of Pitesti. According to a statement, the suspect used to live in an unidentified European Union state where he adopted a radical form of Islam.

It said he was connected to people who claimed responsibility for the attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

The statement said the 39-year-old visited a Romanian military base in 2015, sending information to a jihadi group in an EU country. He said he wanted to take part in an attack on the base.