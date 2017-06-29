Swedish, Dutch FMs worried about cholera in Yemen

COPENHAGEN — The foreign ministers of Sweden and the Netherlands have expressed their "shock" at the latest reports of suspected cholera cases in Yemen that has exceeded 200,000 people with an estimated 5,000 new cases daily.

Sweden's Margot Wallstrom and her Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders say "the speed with which the epidemic is spreading is particularly worrisome."

Wallstrom and Koenders said Friday in a joint statement that especially children are at risk and "accounting for half of the registered cases to date, and about a quarter of the recorded fatalities."