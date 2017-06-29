Texas judge won't revoke bond for mother of 'affluenza' teen
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas judge has declined to revoke bond for the mother of a teenager who used an "affluenza"
Judge Wayne Salvant on Thursday urged Tonya Couch, who's free on bond, to "use common sense" pending her trial on hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering charges. Prosecutors wanted her returned to jail.
Witnesses testifying for prosecutors Thursday alleged Couch carried a rifle at a gun show over the weekend and sipped beer at a restaurant last month.
Ethan Couch is jailed for two years as a probation condition for the 2013 North Texas wreck that killed four. A psychologist at trial blamed "affluenza" or acting irresponsibly due to wealth for his actions.
The Couches fled to Mexico in 2015.
