The Latest: Alaska Senate wants action on oil tax credits

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Alaska's Republican-led Senate majority wants lawmakers to return to Juneau to end a program that financially rewards oil exploration and production.

The second special session is roughly halfway through. Lawmakers have largely left Juneau since passing a state operating budget last week.

Gov. Bill Walker added oil and gas tax credits to the agenda after the budget passed, saying the issue deserved immediate attention.

Senate President Pete Kelly had questioned how productive it would be to revive the debate on that contentious issue without giving lawmakers time to regroup.

During a news conference Thursday, he said legislators need to come together to end cashable credits.

He cited a drop in oil prices and the Senate not getting the budget cuts it would have liked as lending urgency to the situation.

___

9:50 a.m.

Alaska lawmakers are limping toward the halfway point of their second special session this year and taking a collective breather after passing a state operating budget.

Legislators have largely left Juneau. Attendance for floor sessions this week has not been mandatory.

The House and Senate have nothing to vote on unless an agreement is reached on oil and gas tax credits, the only item currently on the agenda.

Senate President Pete Kelly recently said lawmakers are worn out after the extended regular and special sessions. He says it's important that whatever time is spent is spent productively.