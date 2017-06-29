The Latest: Anchorage police release details on stabbing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a fatal Anchorage stabbing (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Anchorage police say they've found no connection between a June 8 fatal stabbing and one that occurred Wednesday afternoon less than two blocks away.

In the latest death, police say they found a man stabbed multiple times in the torso near Fourth Avenue and Karluk Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police don't know of a motive for the stabbing.

A search continues for a suspect but police say there is no description to release.

The fatal stabbing three weeks ago took place outside Bean's Cafe, a prominent Anchorage soup kitchen, on Third Avenue near Karluk Street.

___

7:45 a.m.

Anchorage police are investigating a fatal stabbing near the location where a man was killed three weeks ago.

Police at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday took a report of a person stabbed at Fourth Avenue and Karluk Street.

They found a mortally wounded person. The name and the gender of the victim were not immediately released.

Police searched for the assailant but have not reported a suspect in custody.

The incident occurred within two blocks of a June 8 fatal stabbing.