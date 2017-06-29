The Latest: Budget mess: State parks could close Friday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on budget negotiations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local):

2:11 p.m.

Even though a state budget deal has been announced the state parks system might still close on Friday.

Spokeswoman Virginia Painter says because they need time to prepare the parks for closure, unless they are told otherwise by Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday, the parks will be closed on Friday. That means that park staff will need to remove campers from the parks on the Friday morning, and day use visitors and new campers will be denied entry.

Inslee spokeswoman Jaime Smith said that all of the state agencies are continuing their contingency plan for a possible partial government shutdown if the Legislature doesn't get the governor a budget in time for him to sign it before midnight Friday.

The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-led Senate have been struggling for months to find compromise on a budget that addresses a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding. They reached agreement on the budget after overnight negotiations that ended Wednesday morning. A vote is expected Friday.

___

11:30 a.m.

Washington lawmakers are getting briefed on the details of a new two-year state budget and an education funding plan as staffers race to finish the various bills that the Legislature needs for a vote.

Legislative leaders had initially said that the budget and other related documents would be posted publicly at noon Thursday, but later had to amend that, saying they won't be available until Thursday night. Democratic Rep. June Robinson, who has been part of the budget negotiations, said that exhausted staffers are trying to get the complicated bill done as quickly as possible in time for a vote Friday.

___

9:25 p.m.

