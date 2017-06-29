The Latest: Drone stops Arizona blaze firefighting efforts

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Latest on wildfires in the U.S. Southwest (all times local):

7:54 a.m.

A drone that was spotted flying over a massive wildfire in northern Arizona temporarily grounded all firefighting aircraft Wednesday night.

Officials say the drone endangered the lives of firefighters and limited their ability. Drones are banned around wildfires.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

The fire is burning about 15 miles south of Prescott, Arizona, and has caused thousands to flee their homes. Evacuations remain in Mayer and other towns as firefighters battle a blaze that's about burned 32 square miles (83 square kilometres ) of dense shrubbery.

Over 150 firefighters worked the fire Wednesday night and made a line to keep the fire from crossing into the small town of Mayer. Authorities said higher humidity was helping reduce the intensity of the blaze.

12:05 a.m.

More than 600 Arizona firefighters are bracing for persistent windy conditions as they battle a northern Arizona fire that has charred 32 square miles (83 square kilometres ) of dense shrubbery.

The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles (160.9 kilometres ) north of Phoenix.

Yavapai County spokesman David McAtee says about 3,400 people in the area have been affected by the fire and roughly 3,000 structures in the evacuated areas were at risk. Officials are not immediately sure how many are homes.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to visit the area Thursday.