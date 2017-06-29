The Latest: Feinstein warns of severe California fire season
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The Latest on the wildfire situation in California (all times local):
1 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.
Feinstein commented Thursday as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and firefighters with other agencies work to contain fires that have erupted around the state.
The winter's heavy rains spawned heavy growth that has dried out in an early summer heat wave and is ready to burn.
Feinstein says the overabundance of that fuel along with the millions of trees that died during years of drought has created what she calls "a potentially catastrophic scenario."
Among active new blazes are a 700-acre wildfire burning on the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base and in
Weather is aiding California firefighters battling a 700-acre (283-hectare) wildfire burning on the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base and in
Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says the blaze is just 10
Some of the 200 firefighters on the scene are providing protection for nearby
California's largest fire, covering nearly 10 square miles (26 sq.
A 400-acre (162-hectare) fire in Mariposa County on the western Sierra foothills is 10
In Los Angeles County, fires that flared dangerously close to Hollywood Hills and Burbank homes have been knocked down.
