The Latest: Firefighters gain ground on 2 wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Latest on wildfires around Washington state (all times local):

5:32 p.m.

Firefighters have gained ground on two wildfires in central Washington.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (https://goo.gl/sYx1Zb ) a fire near Yakima, Washington that had charred nearly 4.7 square miles (12 square kilometres ) was 80 per cent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials told the newspaper evacuation notices would be reduced Thursday evening. No structures have been damaged and no injuries were reported.

Another fire near Wenatchee that had burned 14 square miles (36.2 square kilometres ) was about 60 per cent contained Thursday afternoon and not growing.

An update on a much larger fire burning south of East Wenatchee wasn't immediately available Thursday afternoon.

___

11:42 a.m.

A wildfire burning in dry grasslands in central Washington state has grown dramatically.

The fire, burning 15 miles south of East Wenatchee, jumped from 16 square miles on Wednesday to 59.3 square miles (153 square kilometres ) on Thursday.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the fire is only about 10 per cent contained Thursday.

Meanwhile, a fire burning near Yakima, Washington, has prompted the mandatory evacuation of about 20 homes, with the occupants of another 100 homes told to be ready to leave at any minute. That fire was 4.3 square miles (11 square kilometres ).