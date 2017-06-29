The Latest: US health network still affected by cyberattack

COPENHAGEN — The Latest on cyberattacks (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A Pennsylvania health network that fell victim to a worldwide cyberattack is unable to offer lab and diagnostic services at 14 community and neighbourhood offices for a second straight day.

Heritage Valley Health System said Thursday that it is still unable to provide those services at its two hospitals, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley. Lab and diagnostic services at its satellite offices were closed Wednesday, too.

After the cyberattack early Tuesday, some surgeries had to be rescheduled. Heritage hasn't detailed the extent of that disruption.

Heritage Valley provides care for residents of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia. Its two hospitals, both west of Pittsburgh, have about 500 beds combined.

Heritage officials say there's no evidence confidential patient information had been accessed.

___

2 p.m.

A small Danish ship repair company says the malicious software that froze computers around the globe has forced it to re-order engine parts because the track-and-trace parcel system with Dutch-based transport company TNT is down.

Steffan Mastek of the Petersen & Soerensen company says the parts are needed for a ship promised to be returned to its owner on Friday.

Mastek said Thursday the parts they reordered are being "driven up by road by a courier we ordered and at our expenses."

Mastek added that another parcel is stuck in Finland.

Petersen & Soerensen, located in Svendborg, central Denmark, employs about 85 people in two repair and maintenance shops.

___

11:40 a.m.

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the global companies hardest hit by a malicious software that froze computers around the globe, said Thursday that most of its terminals are now operational, though some remain crippled.

The Copenhagen-based company said that some terminals are "operating slower than usual or with limited functionality." Problems have been reported across the shippers' global business, from Mobile, Alabama, to Mumbai in India.

The shipping company is one of a number of major corporations and government agencies — from logistics firm FedEx to Ukraine's banking system — to have been hit by the software epidemic.

Maersk, as the shipper is known, says it's able to accept bookings again via the INNTRA booking platform but that its logistics division, Damco, "has limited access to certain systems."