Video: Apocalyptic NRA ad slammed as ‘a whisper shy of a call for full civil war’

The National Rifle Association is being accused of inciting gun violence over a recruitment ad that demonizes liberal America.

Right-wing radio host Dana Loesch doesn’t explicitly call for violence in the minute-long clip, which has been viewed more than three million times on Facebook, but critics say her words stray recklessly close.

“This new NRA ad is barely a whisper shy of a call for full civil war,” tweeted author Jeff Sharlet.

“This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy,” civil rights activist Deray McKesson said in a tweet Thursday, adding “If I made a video like this, I’d be in jail.”

The ad’s dark rhetoric and footage of protesters and street violence are not subtle. Loesch — referring to left-wing Americans as “they” throughout — describes a sinister conspiracy to provoke protest and “bully and terrorize the law-abiding.”

Here’s the full transcript:

They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse “the resistance.”

All to make them march. Make them protest. Make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia. To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness.

And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth.

I’m the National Rifle Association of America. And I’m freedom’s safest place.

The ad first played at an NRA convention in April and appeared on the group’s website earlier this month, the Independent reported.

It’s not the first time the NRA, a lobby group for gun owners and gun rights, has been accused of adding fuel to America’s already enflamed political landscape.

NRA executive Wayne LaPierre said similar things at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. “Right now, we face a gathering of forces that are willing to use violence against us,” he said.

“The left’s message is absolutely clear. They want revenge. You have to be punished. They say you are what is wrong with America and now you have to be purged.”

Loesch defended the ad earlier this week in a video posted to Twitter, saying left-wing activists had incited violence first:

“The language of the left is violence, and it has been because they think it’s an acceptable form of protest,” she said. “If you can’t express your opinion in the context of a civilized debate without violence, maybe your opinion isn’t worth hearing.”