Trap set for black bear that wandered into Colorado garage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials have set a trap for a black bear with no apparent fear of people, but a definite taste for their food.
The trap placed near the home of a Denielle Backstrom of Colorado Springs was baited with doughnuts, icing, syrup and dog food.
Backstrom took video of the bear after it followed her car into her garage Wednesday and headed for the refrigerator until she shooed it away.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the bear will be euthanized if captured.