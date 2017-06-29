Trump nominates former Texas senator as NATO ambassador
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has nominated Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former Republican senator from Texas, to be the U.S. ambassador to NATO.
Trump has had a rocky relationship with the 28-nation military alliance. As a candidate, he called NATO "obsolete."
The president has criticized several members of the post-World War II organization for not spending adequately on
Hutchison, who is 73, won a runoff special election to fill a vacant Senate seat in 1993 and served three full terms.