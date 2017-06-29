Trump nominates former Texas senator as NATO ambassador

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has nominated Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former Republican senator from Texas, to be the U.S. ambassador to NATO.

Trump has had a rocky relationship with the 28-nation military alliance. As a candidate, he called NATO "obsolete."

The president has criticized several members of the post-World War II organization for not spending adequately on defence . At a May meeting in Brussels with NATO members, Trump complained that his allies had shortchanged "the people and taxpayers of the United States," creating additional strains for the organization.