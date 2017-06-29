Trump trashes media, cheers wins at $10 million fundraiser

The event Wednesday evening raised more than $10 million for his re-election campaign and various Republican political entities.

One attendee stood out: Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, part of a small group of Republicans whose objections had forced Senate GOP leaders to delay a vote on legislation to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Breaking with the tradition of his predecessor, Trump barred reporters from the event, despite an announcement earlier in the day that a pool of reporters would be admitted. Two people in the room described the comments by Trump and Steve Wynn. The participants demanded anonymity to share details from the private dinner.